Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday said the government would ensure the implementation of reforms in the power and energy sector of the country.

He was talking to Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Muhammad Ali who called on him, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister said reforms in the energy and power sectors of the country were critical to national economic stability and development.

He also extended his good wishes and congratulations to Muhammad Ali on assuming the responsibilities.