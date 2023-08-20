Prices of kitchen items register further increase

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed a further increase during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder here on Saturday.

Traders told this correspondent that current wave of increase in prices of essential kitchen items can be attributed to the increase in fuel prices and flashfloods triggered by monsoon rains which caused serious damage to infrastructure connecting various parts of the country.

The floods have also resulted in sweeping away various crops in many parts of the country which has also played a key role in taking the prices of vegetables and fruits up.

The survey observed an increase in sugar price as it went up from Rs 7,100 per 50kg bag to Rs 7,550 per bag in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold at Rs 160 per kg against Rs 150-155 per kg.

Within the past two months, sugar price has witnessed an increase of Rs 2,150 per 50kg bag as it went up from Rs 5,500 to Rs 7,550 per 50kg in the wholesale market, while in retail its price has witnessed an increase of Rs 25 per kg from Rs 135 to Rs 160 per kg.

Chicken price witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs 15,500 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs 15,900 per 40kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 425 per kg against Rs 415 per kg, while chicken meat is being sold at Rs 720 per kg against Rs 680 per kg, egg price went up from Rs 7,800 per carton to Rs 7,950, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs 295 per dozen against Rs 290 per dozen.

Wheat flour price slightly went down as best quality wheat flour is available at Rs 2,120 per 15kg bag against Rs 2,150, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,150 per bag against Rs 2,180 per 15kg, normal quality wheat flour bag is available at Rs 2,080 against Rs 2,120 in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs 2,120 per bag against Rs 2,150 per bag.

Tea prices remained stable as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs 2,050 per 900 gram pack and Islamabad tea is available at Rs 1,600, powder chilli price remained stable at Rs 600 per kg, and turmeric powder price is also stable at Rs 500 per kg.

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price went up by Rs 10 per kg in the market without any approval of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) which has fixed LPG prices at Rs 201 per kg but the distributors and retailers are selling the commodity in the range of Rs 250-270 per kg against the Ogra’s set price. The Ogra has set 15kg domestic cylinder LPG price at Rs 3,015 while in market it is available at Rs 4,000 per 15kg cylinder, reflecting an overcharging of Rs 985 per cylinder.

The prices of branded spices such as National, Shan, and others witnessed an increase as it went up from Rs 100 per pack to Rs 110 per pack.

Prepared tea cup at a normal tea stall is available at Rs 70 per cup, the price of a cooked daal plate at a normal hotel is Rs 250, cooked vegetable plate at Rs 250, while roti price remained stable at Rs 20 per roti and naan at Rs 30.

Rice prices witnessed no changes as best quality basmati rice price is available at Rs 12,600 per 40kg bag, while the retailers are selling at Rs 350 per kg, normal quality Basmati rice at Rs 10,000 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 300 per kg, and broken Basmati rice at Rs 8,500 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs 230 per kg.

Ghee/cooking oil prices remained stable as B-grade ghee-cooking oil is available at Rs 5,400 per carton in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 365-380. While best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee is available at Rs 2,690 and cooking oil at Rs 2,750 per 5litre bottle, however, it is observed that retailers in different parts of the cities are free to charge their own as there is no check by the price monitoring committees.

Pulses prices remained stable as best quality maash is available at Rs 480 per kg, gram pulse is being sold at Rs 250 per kg, whole gram pulse is being sold at Rs 330 per kg, bean lentil in the range of Rs 350-480 per kg, moong at Rs 260 per kg, and masoor at Rs 240 per kg.

Packed milk prices previous week witnessed an increase as small Milk Pak and other brands’ retail prices have been increased from Rs 67.5 per pack to Rs 70 per pack, while one litre pack’s price is increased from Rs 260 to Rs 270 per pack. Fresh milk prices were jacked up two weeks ago from Rs 190 per kg to Rs 200 per kg and yoghurt prices went up from Rs 200 per kg to Rs 220 per kg.

Detergents’ prices witnessed no changes but the producers have reduced the size of the packaging significantly and are charging same prices. Bathing soap such as Safeguard, Lux, and Dettol prices witnessed an increase as within the past one month normal size bathing soap price went up from Rs 110 to Rs 135 per pack and family pack price went up from Rs 145 to Rs 165 per pack.

Overall, vegetables prices witnessed an increasing trend as ginger price in the wholesale market went down from Rs 4,500 to Rs 4,200 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 1,000-1,050 against Rs 1,050-1,095 per kg, local garlic price went up from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,600 in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs390-420 per kg against Rs 290-320 per kg, and Quetta garlic price went up from Rs 1,600 per 5kg to Rs 2,000 in the wholesale market, which in retail is available in the range of Rs 500-550 against Rs 430-450 per kg.

Potato price remained stable as it is available at Rs 300-400 per 5kg against in wholesale, which in retail are being sold at Rs 70-95 per kg, tomato prices went down from Rs 1,300 per basket of 13kg to Rs 1,100 in the wholesale market, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 70-90 per kg against Rs 100-140 and onions price remained stable at Rs 200-250 per 5kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 50-65 per kg.

Capsicum price went up from Rs 800-850 per 5kg to Rs 850-900 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 200-220 against Rs 180-190 per kg, the prices of various varieties of pumpkin went up from Rs 230-400 per 5kg to Rs 450 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 100-110 against Rs 60-100 per kg, brinjal price went down from Rs 600 per 5kg to Rs 550, which in retail are being sold at Rs 125-135 per kg against Rs 140-150 per kg, cauliflower price went down from Rs 450-500 to Rs 400-450 per 5kg, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs 100-115 per kg against Rs 110-135 per kg, and cabbage price went up from Rs250 per 5kg to Rs300 per 5kg which in retail is being sold at Rs 70-8 per kg against Rs 60-65 per kg. Bitter gourd price went down from Rs 350-400 per 5kg to Rs 225-250 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 60-70 per kg against Rs 85-100, freshbean price remained stable at Rs 550-600 per 5kg in wholesale market which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 130-140 and cucumber price is stable at Rs 350 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 80-90 per kg, tinda price is stable at Rs 300 per 5kg which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs 75-80.

Best quality bananas price went down from Rs 150 to Rs 140 per dozen and normal quality bananas are available in the range of Rs 75-120 a dozen, guava is available at Rs 100 per kg, Gaja apples are available in the range of Rs 75-160 per kg. Different varieties of mangoes are available in the range of Rs 80-225 per kg against Rs 80-180, dosheri mango at Rs 80 per kg is the cheapest and chunsa at Rs 225 per kg is the most expensive, peach at Rs 90-250 per kg and plump at Rs 220-400 per kg.

However, the survey observed that due to ineffective monitoring by the special price control magistrates and other relevant departments including assistant commissioners and deputy commissioners, the retailers are free to charge their own prices of not only vegetables and fruits but of other items too.

Moreover, there is a serious difference between the official prices of various items and market prices. It is also observed retailers, vendors, and other sellers are not displaying official price list of household items at an appropriate place and are not even providing on demand.

According to traders, increase in fuel costs and utilities’ costs are contributing, at least, 20 percent increase in the prices of all the items, saying owing to increase in gas and electricity bills, traders are also forced to move up their margins.

