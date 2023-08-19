BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Domki sworn in as interim Balochistan CM

APP Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday administered the oath to caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki in a ceremony held at Governor House.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar administered the oath to the caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan.

The oath ceremony was attended by the former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, former ministers including Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Qadir Nail, Sikandar Umrani, Jamal Shah Kakar, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, high officials, businessmen, political and social figures and dignitaries of the city.

On the occasion, the Governor congratulated Domki on assuming the office.

Earlier, Governor approved Ali Mardan Khan Domki as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, which forwarded the name to him last night. Ali Mardan Domki belongs to the Lehri area of Balochistan and is the son of politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977.

The caretaker CM previously held positions as Tehsil Nazim, Lehri from 2002 to 2005 and District Nazim, Sibi from 2005 to 2010.

Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar Ali Mardan Khan Domki Governor Balochistan caretaker CM Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

Domki sworn in as interim Balochistan CM

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories