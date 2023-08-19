Domki sworn in as interim Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday administered the oath to caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki in a ceremony held at Governor House.

The oath ceremony was attended by the former chief minister Jam Kamal Khan, Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Jan Muhammad Jamali, former ministers including Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, Qadir Nail, Sikandar Umrani, Jamal Shah Kakar, Balochistan Chief Secretary Abdul Aziz Uqaili, high officials, businessmen, political and social figures and dignitaries of the city.

On the occasion, the Governor congratulated Domki on assuming the office.

Earlier, Governor approved Ali Mardan Khan Domki as caretaker chief minister of Balochistan on the recommendation of the parliamentary committee, which forwarded the name to him last night. Ali Mardan Domki belongs to the Lehri area of Balochistan and is the son of politician Mir Hazoor Bakhsh Domki, who served as a senator between 1975 and 1977.

The caretaker CM previously held positions as Tehsil Nazim, Lehri from 2002 to 2005 and District Nazim, Sibi from 2005 to 2010.