Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Recorder Report Published August 19, 2023 Updated August 19, 2023 08:44am

KARACHI: Appeals Tribunal Inland Revenue (ATIR) has now allowed the admission of fresh stay applications without recovery notice under Section 138 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Business Recorder highlighted on August 16, 2023 that ATIR started refusing to admit stay applications without recovery notice under Section 138 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The publication referred to the letter of the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA), which was sent to the newly appointed chairman FBR.

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

KTBA informed that the chairman ATIR had a meeting with KTBA representatives on August 16, 2023, and took cognisance of the matter and modified ATIR’s letter No. F.181-ATP/HQ/ (Ad)/2023/661.

As a result, the stay application (without recovery notice) will now be accepted by the appeal section, KTBA added.

