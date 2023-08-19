PTM agreed to change rally venue: Bugti

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti, on Friday, said that Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) agreed to stage a public gathering at Tarnol instead of outside the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The interior minister tweeted that following successful talks between the PTM and the government last night, the PTM has agreed to change the venue of its public gathering from in front of the Supreme Court which they earlier announced, to Tarnol.

