British HC calls on caretaker FM

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott on Friday called on the caretaker Foreign Minister, Jalil Abbas Jilani, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, and investment, and to further deepen Pakistan-UK friendship.

In a tweet, the Foreign Office said that the foreign minister welcomed her to Pakistan during the meeting. “They discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, climate change and people-to-people contacts to further deepen Pakistan-UK friendship,” it added.

Earlier, Jilani thanked Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on congratulating him on his appointment as the caretaker Foreign Minister.

“Thank you my brother H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of Iran for your message of felicitations. Pakistan and Iran enjoy close and fraternal relations. I have no doubt these relations will further strengthen in the coming years,” Jilani stated in a tweet.

In a tweet, the Iranian foreign minister congratulated Jilani and expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will further strengthen.

“Congratulations to H.E. Jalil Abbas Jilani @ JalilJilani for being appointed new Foreign Minister of Pakistan. I am confident that the relations between two neighboring countries, Iran and Pakistan will be strengthened more than in the past. I wish him good luck!,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a Twitter message.

