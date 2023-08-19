‘ADB committed to continue support economic revival’

LAHORE: Asian Development Bank (ADB) is committed to continue to support Pakistan’s economic revival and development projects, Director ADB’s Water and Urban Development Sector Office, Jingmin Huang, said.

Leading a delegation, Jingmin Huang, met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman here Friday. In the meeting, ongoing projects in Punjab with the support of Asian Development Bank were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said that the government values the cooperation of Asian Development Bank in various development projects. He said that the cooperation of ADB in various projects of urban facilities is commendable and the ADB’s support in upgrading the Bahawalpur Solid Waste Management system and the project to generate electricity from solid waste is a good project.

The Governor further said that Punjab government is keen to initiate sustainable infrastructure development program through structural reforms to achieve economic growth and social prosperity in the country with the support of ADB. He emphasized that the Asian Development Bank should assist the local government institutions in the form of grants for capacity building so that the projects can be successfully implemented.

The Governor said that the government wants to collaborate with ADB for development projects in flood affected areas, health, water management, and urban development sectors.

Secretary Planning and Development, Nadir Chatha, Provincial Project Coordinator Asian Development Bank, Imran Sikandar Baloch, Head of Pakistan Resident Mission Urban Unit Shoukat Shafi, Asian Development Bank Urban Development Officials, Xijie Liu (CJ) Lu, secretaries and others were present in the meeting.

