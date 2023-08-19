BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Resolving gas supply issues top priority, SNGPL tells APTMA

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Amer Tufail has assured All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) of resolving on priority all gas related issues of textile industry.

He was talking to a delegation of the Association headed by Chairman North Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, former Chairman Adil Bashir, Secretary-General Raza Baqir and Energy Advisor Tahir Basharat Cheema. In this meeting MD SNGPL was assisted by the entire senior management of SNGPL.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman APTMA requested SNGPL to ensure removal of small irritants like low gas pressure, calculation of security amount, delegation of power of extension of bill payment date to Regional Offices, charging of different gas tariff from member mills on the basis of old and new connections and revision of old energy consumption benchmark of 12.5 MCF/hr for 1 MW electricity generation of gas Gensets.

Management of the Sui Northern Gas informed APTMA that all out efforts are being made for uninterrupted supply of gas to the entire industry especially to the export oriented sectors including APTMA member mills. He informed that prior arrangements have already been initiated to continue incessant supply of gas in winter season for which cargoes are being booked in advance.

He appreciated the role of the textile industry in creation of jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting exports of the country. He acknowledged that any interruption in energy supply not only halts manufacturing processes but also retards exports causing grave set back to valuable foreign exchange reserves.

He assured that all issues and irritants highlighted by APTMA would be sympathetically looked into on top priority and SNGPL would leave no stone unturned to ensure hassle free supply of gas to exporters of the country.

Amer Tufail added that all field formations of SNGPL have been directed to always remain vigilant and alert to attend to the issues of export industries without any delay.

