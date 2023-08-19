KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 18, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
Standard Cap. Sec Atlas Battery 500 278
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 278
Topline Securities Bank Al-Falah 4,369,400 43.14
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,369,400 43.14
Chase Securities Bankislami Pak. 200,000 18
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 18
MRA Securities Engro PolymerXD 2,000 42.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 42.5
Topline Securities Habib BankXD 700,000 101.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 101.25
Topline Securities Lalpir Power 2,079,500 28.96
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,079,500 28.96
I. U. Kodvavi Sec. Lotte Chemical 1,000,000 25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 25
MRA Securities Lucky Cement 500 617
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 617
Pearl Sec. Meezan Bank 500 130.65
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 130.65
Mayari Sec. Pak Petroleum 30,000 75.1
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 75.1
MRA Securities Pak Refinery 400 16.25
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 400 16.25
Munir Khanani Sec. Pakistan Alumin 150,000 52.5
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 52.5
IGI Finex Telecard Limited 1,075 13
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,075 13
MRA Securities The Organic Meat 1,500 24.75
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 24.75
SAZ Capital WorldCall Telecom 1,000,000 2.14
Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 2.14
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 9,535,375
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments