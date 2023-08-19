KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 18, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Standard Cap. Sec Atlas Battery 500 278 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 278 Topline Securities Bank Al-Falah 4,369,400 43.14 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 4,369,400 43.14 Chase Securities Bankislami Pak. 200,000 18 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 18 MRA Securities Engro PolymerXD 2,000 42.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 42.5 Topline Securities Habib BankXD 700,000 101.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 101.25 Topline Securities Lalpir Power 2,079,500 28.96 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 2,079,500 28.96 I. U. Kodvavi Sec. Lotte Chemical 1,000,000 25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 25 MRA Securities Lucky Cement 500 617 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 617 Pearl Sec. Meezan Bank 500 130.65 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 500 130.65 Mayari Sec. Pak Petroleum 30,000 75.1 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 75.1 MRA Securities Pak Refinery 400 16.25 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 400 16.25 Munir Khanani Sec. Pakistan Alumin 150,000 52.5 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 52.5 IGI Finex Telecard Limited 1,075 13 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,075 13 MRA Securities The Organic Meat 1,500 24.75 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500 24.75 SAZ Capital WorldCall Telecom 1,000,000 2.14 Total / Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000,000 2.14 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 9,535,375 ===========================================================================================

