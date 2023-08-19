BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Friday (August 18, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
Standard Cap. Sec            Atlas Battery                                500           278
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500           278
Topline Securities           Bank Al-Falah                          4,369,400         43.14
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             4,369,400         43.14
Chase Securities             Bankislami Pak.                          200,000            18
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               200,000            18
MRA Securities               Engro PolymerXD                            2,000          42.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 2,000          42.5
Topline Securities           Habib BankXD                             700,000        101.25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               700,000        101.25
Topline Securities           Lalpir Power                           2,079,500         28.96
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             2,079,500         28.96
I. U. Kodvavi Sec.           Lotte Chemical                         1,000,000            25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000            25
MRA Securities               Lucky Cement                                 500           617
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500           617
Pearl Sec.                   Meezan Bank                                  500        130.65
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   500        130.65
Mayari Sec.                  Pak Petroleum                             30,000          75.1
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                30,000          75.1
MRA Securities               Pak Refinery                                 400         16.25
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                   400         16.25
Munir Khanani Sec.           Pakistan Alumin                          150,000          52.5
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate               150,000          52.5
IGI Finex                    Telecard Limited                           1,075            13
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,075            13
MRA Securities               The Organic Meat                           1,500         24.75
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate                 1,500         24.75
SAZ Capital                  WorldCall Telecom                      1,000,000          2.14
                             Total / Weighted Avg. Rate             1,000,000          2.14
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         9,535,375
===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

