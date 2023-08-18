BAFL 43.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.66%)
BIPL 17.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.97%)
BOP 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.89%)
DFML 14.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.71%)
DGKC 52.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.22%)
GGL 10.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.75 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.52%)
HUBC 86.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.81%)
MLCF 31.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
OGDC 101.69 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.9%)
PAEL 10.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
PIOC 93.90 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.9%)
PPL 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (5%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
SILK 0.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.02%)
SNGP 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.95%)
SSGC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
TELE 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.76%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 99.08 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.6%)
UNITY 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.76%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,926 Increased By 27.9 (0.57%)
BR30 17,508 Increased By 243.7 (1.41%)
KSE100 48,537 Increased By 210.9 (0.44%)
KSE30 17,275 Increased By 86 (0.5%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields seen little changed with focus on debt supply

Reuters Published 18 Aug, 2023 11:12am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged early on Friday, as the impact of a marginal dip in US peers is expected to be offset by traders bracing for fresh supply of debt.

The benchmark 7.26% 2033 bond yield is likely to be in the 7.23%-7.27% range till the debt auction, after ending the previous session at 7.2487%, its highest since April 5, a trader with a primary dealership bank said.

“There is some respite on the Treasury front as the 10-year yield has eased slightly, but that would not lead to any major fall in local yields, as market will have to absorb fresh supply which has become a pain point in last few days” the trader said.

US yields eased in Asian trading hours after rising relentlessly over the past few sessions on rising bets that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates higher for longer.

The Fed has raised 525 basis points since March 2022 to 5.25%-5.50% range, with the probability of another hike in September now at around 14%.

Market sentiment also dampened after retail inflation in July spiked to 7.44% from 4.87% in the previous month, and the July figure was the highest since April 2022, breaching the upper end of the central bank’s inflation band of 2%-6% for the first time in five months.

Still, the risk of stagflation remains low in India despite a sharp uptick in prices, the Reserve Bank of India said in its August bulletin on Thursday.

New Delhi aims to raise 310 billion rupees ($3.73 billion) through sale of bonds later in the day, and the auction includes liquid 14-year bond. Previous few auctions have resulted in higher-than-expected yields indicating weak demand.

Indian government bonds

Comments

1000 characters

India bond yields seen little changed with focus on debt supply

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor fall against US dollar

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on Fed rate outlook, China woes

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Read more stories