‘Govt must play due role to ensure growth of healthy sports activities’

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023

KARACHI: Emphasizing the significance of sports in fostering positivity within society, Faraz-ur-Rehman, Acting Patron-in-Chief of the Karachi Premier League (KPL) and President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), underscored the vital role that the government must play to ensure the growth of healthy sports activities.

Addressing at a gathering as a special guest during the 76th Independence Day celebrations of Pakistan at New Nazimabad, Faraz-ur-Rehman voiced the pressing need for the government to take decisive actions aimed at boosting sports engagement alongside commercial pursuits.

He highlighted the potential of sports as a conduit to transmit messages of love and harmony to the global community.

Faraz-ur-Rehman hailed the contributions of New Nazimabad towards sports promotion and commended its noteworthy initiatives. Stressing the pivotal role of sports in instilling discipline and harnessing the potential of the youth, he lamented the lack of progress in government-backed sports programs and opportunities for players.

Recalling Pakistan's former glory in sports like hockey and squash, Faraz-ur-Rehman bemoaned the nation’s current inability to secure a notable standing in sports apart from cricket.

He advocated for a balanced focus on cricket and other sports, underlining the necessity of meticulous long-term planning to rectify the situation.

In his remarks, Faraz-ur-Rehman proposed the formulation of comprehensive strategies at the district, union council, and school levels to consistently promote and develop sports. He recommended that government departments offer employment opportunities to national-level athletes, ensuring their financial stability and furthering Pakistan's reputation in the sports arena.

The President of KATI echoed the sentiments, expressing hope that the government would take substantive measures to uplift the state of sports in the country and provide ample sports facilities for the younger generation. It is anticipated that these calls for action will garner attention and encourage concrete steps toward revitalizing Pakistan’s sports landscape.

