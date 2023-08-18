KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 144,591 tonnes of cargo comprising 96,998 tonnes of import cargo and 47,593 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 96,998 comprised of 38,036 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 16,713 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,660 tonnes of Petcoke & 36,589 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 47,593 comprised of 19,019 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 6,613 tonnes of Cement, 20,161 tonnes of Clinkers & 1,800 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 5986 containers comprising of 2455 containers import and 3531 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 717 of 20’s and 863 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 06 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 430 of 20’s and 262 of 40’s loaded containers while 177 of 20’s and 1200 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 06 ships namely Safeen Prism, Singapore, Lila Chennai, Effie, MT Mardan and Devashree Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 04 ships namely, Gfs Prime, Elka Athina, X-Press Anglesey and Kmtc Mundra have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 11 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Wide Juliet, Maersk Pelepas, Jipro Neftis and Takreem sailed out to sea on Thursday, while another ship Isabelita is expected to sail on same day.

A record cargo handling was observed at the port whereas cargo volume of 204,606 tonnes, comprising 177,476 tones imports Cargo and 27,130 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,428 Containers (930 TEUs Imports and 1498 TEUs export) was handled during last 24 hours.

There are seven ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a chemicals carrier, Bow Titanium and containers ship APL Southampton are expected to take berths at Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Thursday, 17th August, while three more container ships, Al-Safat, SSL Mumbai and Singapore are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 18th August 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023