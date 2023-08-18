BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Spot rate up by Rs200 per maund

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,200 per maund.

The local cotton market remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new crop of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,700 per maund and the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund while the rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

Around, 400 bales of Hyderabad were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 200 bales of Mir Pur Khas were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 400 bales of Sarhari were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 1200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Moro were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam, 1000 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund, 600 bales of Mian Channu were sold at Rs 18,650 to Rs 18,700 per maund, 200 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund, 800 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 200 bales of Hasil Pur were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 1600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,550 per maund, 1200 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 600 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Chistian were sold at Rs 18,375 per maund and 600 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,375 per maund and 400 bales of Burewala were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 200 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,200 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

