BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
BIPL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.46%)
BOP 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.62%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
DGKC 51.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.88%)
FABL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.42%)
FCCL 12.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.27%)
HBL 101.26 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.16%)
HUBC 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
KEL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.75%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.31%)
MLCF 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.65%)
OGDC 98.91 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (0.67%)
PAEL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
PIBTL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.49%)
PIOC 92.25 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (1.92%)
PPL 73.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.44%)
PRL 16.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.21%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
SSGC 9.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 98.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
UNITY 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.92%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -0.1 (-0%)
BR30 17,202 Increased By 39 (0.23%)
KSE100 48,203 Increased By 56.6 (0.12%)
KSE30 17,150 Increased By 24.9 (0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares fall as BAE drags defence firms, Fed minutes sour sentiment

Reuters Published 17 Aug, 2023 12:55pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

European shares fell on Thursday, dragged by BAE Systems after it agreed to buy Ball Corp’s aerospace business, while minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s July meeting sparked concerns of interest rates remaining higher for longer.

By 0713 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, touching an over one-month low.

BAE Systems slumped 3.2% after Britain’s largest defence company said it agreed to buy Ball Corp’s aerospace assets for about $5.55 billion in cash. Europe’s aerospace and defence sector fell 1.2%.

Wall Street futures were mixed after markets closed lower on Wednesday as minutes showed Fed officials were divided over the need for more interest rate hikes.

Bond yields across Europe jumped, with sharp rises in Italy and Germany pressuring equities.

Aegon slumped 4.7% after the Dutch insurer reported first-half results.

Stocks in Norway fell 0.6% ahead of the nation’s central bank decision on interest rates.

European stocks European Union European STOXX 600

Comments

1000 characters

European shares fall as BAE drags defence firms, Fed minutes sour sentiment

PM sounds very optimistic about SIFC

Intra-day update: rupee sees some improvement against US dollar

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Oil prices wobble on worries over China economy, US rate path

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

Read more stories