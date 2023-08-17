KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 113,896 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,961 tonnes of import cargo and 62,935 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 50,961 comprised of 37,961 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo & 13,000 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 62,935 comprised of 41,319 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 1,701 tonnes of Cement, 17,490 tonnes of Clinkers & 2,425 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

-Nearly, 5624containers comprising of 2528 containers import and 3096 containers export were handled on Wednesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 901 of 20’s and 726 of 40’s loaded while 07 of 20’s and 84 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 665 of 20’s and 968 of 40’s loaded containers while 113 of 20’s and 191 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 05, ships namely Elka Athina, X-Press Anglesey, Gold Trader I, MS Fressia and KMTC Mundra Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 05 ships namely MT Quetta, Cma Cgm Rigoletto, Eva Gold, Andrea Victory and GH Foehin have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a gas carrier ‘Milaha Qatar’ sailed out to sea on Wednesday, while five more ships, Maersk Boston, Maersk Atlanta, MSC Yukta-X, Silver Zoe and Takreem are expected to sail on same day afternoon.

Cargo through put of 121,790tonnes, comprising 104,791 tones imports Cargo and 16,999 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,207 Containers (1,250 TEUs Imports and 957 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, Asphalt Alliance, Laniki, Imke Selmar and Al-Jassasiya & two more ships, Wide Juliet and Maersk Pelepas are expected to take berths at Multi-Purpose Terminal, Liquid Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Engro Terminal and Container Terminal respectively on Wednesday, 16th August, while another containers ship, APL Southampton is due to arrive at Port Qasim on 17th August 2023.

