BAFL 42.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
BIPL 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.69%)
BOP 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.82%)
CNERGY 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.58%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.45%)
FABL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.3%)
FFL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.85%)
GGL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.62%)
HBL 101.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.13%)
HUBC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
KEL 2.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.03%)
OGDC 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.22%)
PAEL 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.97%)
PIOC 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.15%)
PPL 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.55%)
PRL 16.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.15%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.21%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 99.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.24%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.75%)
BR30 17,237 Decreased By -199.9 (-1.15%)
KSE100 48,234 Decreased By -331.5 (-0.68%)
KSE30 17,168 Decreased By -112.1 (-0.65%)
Gold wavers near recent lows as traders bet on more US rate hikes

Reuters Published 16 Aug, 2023 10:20am

Gold prices stalled on Wednesday, a day after breaching the key $1,900 support level for the first time in 1-1/2 months as US Treasury yields were boosted on expectations the Federal Reserve is not yet finished with its rapid monetary tightening cycle.

Spot gold held its ground at $1,903.70 per ounce by 0317 GMT, while US gold futures were flat at $1,935.40.

Gold on Tuesday dropped to as low as $1,895.50 an ounce, its weakest level since end-June, as benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit an almost 10-month high, making them more attractive than non-interest-bearing bullion.

“Gold prices continue to struggle with the relentless rise in real yields lately, along with strength in the US dollar, which seems to be reducing gold’s appeal and driving some shunning among investors,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Indicating investor sentiment toward bullion, holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, extended declines to their lowest since January 2020.

No inflows have been reported since late July. “Economic data out of the US thus far has provided room for rates to be kept high for longer.

We have the US retail sales data yesterday pushing back against recession concerns and potentially keeping safe-haven flows at bay,“ Jun Rong added.

Gold prices increase Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

US retail sales increased more than expected in July, underscoring economy’s resilience despite Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation.

Later in the day, investors will scan minutes from Fed’s July policy meeting to gauge its upcoming rate strategy.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said that while the US central bank has made some progress in its inflation fight, interest rates may still need to go higher to finish the job.

In other metals, spot silver rose 0.4% to $22.59 an ounce and platinum was steady at $888.75. Palladium gained 0.3% to $1,238.67.

