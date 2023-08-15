BAFL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
BIPL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.75%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.65%)
DGKC 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.6%)
FABL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FCCL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HBL 102.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (8.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.59%)
MLCF 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
OGDC 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.27%)
PAEL 11.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PPL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.27%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.8 (0.51%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 4.7 (0.03%)
KSE100 48,566 Increased By 141.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 77.7 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 opens lower as stronger pound weighs; M&S lifts midcaps

Reuters Published 15 Aug, 2023 02:32pm

The UK’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by a stronger sterling after a record-high wage growth spurred worries of inflationary pressures, while retailer Marks & Spencer led mid-cap stocks higher.

British wages excluding bonuses were a record 7.8% higher than a year earlier in the three months to June, adding to worries for the Bank of England about long-term inflation, which could keep interest rates elevated for longer.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.2%, while the pound rose as much as 0.28% to $1.2720, right after the data.

Mid-cap stocks rose 0.1%, with British retailer Marks & Spencer jumping more than 8%.

M&S raised its profit outlook, saying it was continuing to win market share in both its clothing, home and food businesses. Retailers’ stocks rallied over 1%, leading sectoral gains.

FTSE 100

Comments

1000 characters

FTSE 100 opens lower as stronger pound weighs; M&S lifts midcaps

Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

Oil dips as China data sours sentiment

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Taliban mark two years since return to power in Afghanistan

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Read more stories