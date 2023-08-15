BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Clarence Avant, ‘Godfather of Black Music,’ dies at 92

AFP Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am
Photo: Reuters
NEW YORK: Clarence Avant, the entertainment executive who is counted among the music world’s most impactful figures, died over the weekend, a statement from his family said Monday.

He was 92 years old. Avant “passed away gently at home” in Los Angeles on Sunday, said his children Nicole and Alex Avant, as well as Nicole’s husband, Netflix executive Ted Sarandos.

“Through his revolutionary business leadership, Clarence became affectionately known as ‘The Black Godfather’ in the worlds of music, entertainment, politics, and sports,” the statement said.

“Clarence leaves behind a loving family and a sea of friends and associates that have changed the world and will continue to change the world for generations to come. The joy of his legacy eases the sorrow of our loss.”

Avant was born on February 25, 1931 in small-town North Carolina, the oldest of eight. After spending most of his childhood in North Carolina he moved to New Jersey as a teenager, getting his start in the music business as a club manager of Teddy P’s Lounge in Newark.

He later was mentored by the longtime Louis Armstrong manager Joe Glaser. He went on to become one of the most revered players in music and beyond, an advocate and mentor who pushed the boundaries for Black entertainers in an industry rife with racism.

