Pakistan

Journalist shot dead

INP Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

SUKKUR: Unidentified armed men gunned down a journalist at Queens road of Sukkur and escaped from the scene, police said on Monday.

According to media reports, journalist Jan Muhammad Mehr was on his way to home from office when unknown persons attacked him leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

The Association of Electronic Media Editors and News Directors (AMEND) strongly condemning the incident has demanded the chief minister and IG Sindh thorough investigation into the murder.

Sindh police Journalist Journalist shot dead Jan Muhammad Mehr

