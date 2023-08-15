BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
NBP celebrates Independence Day

Press Release Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) celebrated Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day by organising a flag-hoisting ceremony at the Head Office. The National flag was hoisted by Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, NBP along with executives, employees, and their families.

Paying tribute to the national heroes of Pakistan, Rehmat Ali Hasnie said, “At National Bank of Pakistan, we take immense pride in playing our part in driving the nation’s economic progress. With an unwavering commitment to excellence in banking, we shall continue to foster growth and prosperity, empowering businesses and individuals alike to reach new heights of financial success.

Through innovative solutions and dedicated services, we aim to be the cornerstone of Pakistan’s economic development, supporting dreams and aspirations on the path to a brighter future. I am glad to share that Nation’s Bank will be celebrating its Diamond Jubilee next year”

Sharing his thoughts on the auspicious occasion, Hasnie said, “As the President and CEO of the nation’s bank, I am committed to providing enhanced opportunities and facilitating growth opportunities for both our institution and the nation we serve. Together, we shall forge a path towards a brighter future, where prosperity and success are shared by every citizen of Pakistan.”

Throughout the years, the bank has garnered numerous accolades, reflecting its unwavering commitment to excellence. Notably, it received the esteemed GDEIB Awards in 2023, followed by the Asian Banking Award in 2022 as well as ranking No. 1 in agriculture financing by the State Bank of Pakistan in 2023.

At the end of the ceremony, the President National Bank of Pakistan thanked all the employees for attending the event. All the participants prayed for the progress, peace, and prosperity of the country and the well-being of the nation.

