CM performs soft launch of ‘Karachi safe city project’

This he said while speaking at the contract signing ceremony of Integrated C5ISR Based (Command, Control, Communication, Computer, Cyber Security, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) Safe City Project here at the CM House on Monday.

The program was attended by former IT Minister Taimur Talpur, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, MD NRTC Brig Asim Ishaq Chairman P&D, Secretary LG Najam Shah, Home Secretary Aijaz Shah, DG Safe City Authority Asif Aijaz Shaikh, and others.

Shah said that the Karachi Safe City Project was not merely the installation of surveillance cameras and adopting technological advancements, but it also embodied our collective aspiration for a safer and more secure urban environment.

“With the challenges that a rapidly growing city like Karachi faces, it is our duty to ensure that every citizen must feel safe and secure and this project brings us one step closer to achieving that goal,” he said.

The CM said that he was aware of the urgency attached to this project. “The safety and well-being of our citizens cannot wait, and we must remain steadfast in our pursuit of its successful implementation,” he said.

He said that the Safe City Project would enhance law enforcement capabilities, improve emergency response times, and deter criminal activities. He said that the integrated approach aligned with our commitment to creating a city that was The CM extended his gratitude to all the stakeholders involved in this endeavour, including government officials and law enforcement agencies, technical experts, and project teams. “Your dedication and hard work are integral to the success of the Safe City Karachi Project,” he said.

