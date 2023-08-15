BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Pakistan

SAFCO Microfinance Company marks Independence Day

Recorder Report Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

HYDERABAD: In the event the founder and CEO of SAFCO Suleman G. Abro said that we being a patriotic citizens and responsible institution are celebrating this day with core of our hearts.

Pakistan had completed 76 years of its independence and currently the population of Pakistan has increased to 24 crores, in which 65% are young people, which is a great joy for a country. Our country is rich in resources and beautiful minds; the only need is for fair distribution of these resources and collective thinking of mindset.

Speaking at a function held at SAFCO Hall here, Suleman G. Abro further said that the people, especially the youth, who are cut off from the flow of development and prosperity, should be convinced that only those who have been ruling for 76 years have the right to rule.

He said that we need civilized democracy and civilized attitudes, for this we all have to play a collective role. Other people also have a right to our abilities and resources, these trusts have to be passed on to them.

Suleman G. Abro said that there is no need to be disappointed, Allah Almighty has blessed Pakistan with countless blessings, where there is no shortage of resources, if there is a shortage, then there is equal distribution, justice, better governance and collective thinking, therefore we all have to play our positive role to remove the feeling from people’s minds and encourage them to include them in the main stream of development and prosperity, only then the atmosphere of peace and love will be established.

SAFCO Microfinance Company marks Independence Day

