Independence Day: Call to use Pak products in daily life

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon while addressing the Flag Hoisting Ceremony on Independence Day of Pakistan said that there was a need to become Pakistani in every way for which we all need to use Pakistani products in our daily life which according to him was essential for country’s economic stability.

He said that our country was rich in mineral resources which should be utilized effectively.

Bilal Ahmed Memon further said that freedom was a blessing that should be valued. DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah addressing the ceremony said that Aligarh Movement was the movement which led foundation of Freedom Movement of Pakistan. He said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah united the Muslims of Subcontinent and gave us Pakistan.

Later, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Mohammad Shah, Mayor Hyderabad Kashif Shoro and Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro cut the Independence Day cake and also planted saplings in the lawn of the Circuit House.

