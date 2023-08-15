Iran arrests 8 ‘foreigners’ after fatal shooting at shrine

TEHRAN: Iranian security forces have arrested eight foreign suspects after detaining a gunman in the killing of one person at a Shia Muslim shrine, authorities said on Monday.

The attack on the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, capital of Fars province in Iran’s south, came less than a year after a mass shooting at the same site later claimed by the Islamic State (IS) group.

“Eight people suspected of links with the terrorist attack... have been arrested,” according to the judiciary’s Mizan Online website, quoting Fars province chief justice Kazem Mousavi. “All the people arrested are foreigners,” Mousavi said, without elaborating.

The main suspect was arrested on Sunday night shortly after the attack, and Mizan identified him as Rahmatollah Nowruzof from Tajikistan. Sunday’s shooting killed one person and wounded eight others, the official IRNA news agency reported.

Windows were left shattered by bullets, and blood stained the ground in a courtyard of the arched and colonnaded complex after the shooting.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Fars provincial governor Mohammad Hadi Imanieh blamed IS extremists.

He told state TV that the assailant sought “to take revenge for the execution of two terrorists” hanged over last year’s shooting at the shrine.

On Monday, Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV during a visit to the site that the “terrorist” was collaborating with a “network operating” outside Iran.

The European Union and several countries including Iraq, Russia and France have condemned Sunday’s shooting and expressed their condolences.

Baghdad rejects “terrorism in all its forms” and stands “with the international community in confronting terrorism”, said foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahhaf.

On October 26, a mass shooting at the shrine in Shiraz left 13 people dead and 30 wounded. IS later claimed the attack.