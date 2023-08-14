Independence Day today

LAHORE: The Pakistani nation will celebrate the Independence Day on Monday (today) with a renewed pledge to make the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The day will dawn with thirty-one gun salute at the Federal Capital and twenty-one gun salute at the provincial capitals.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques at the dawn for peace, solidarity and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the celebrations will be a national flag hoisting ceremony in Islamabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will also be held at provincial, divisional and district headquarters level throughout the country.

Radio and television channels are presenting special programs highlighting the services of heroes of Pakistan Movement and paying tributes to their extra ordinary contributions for making Pakistan a reality.

Moreover, President Dr Arif Alvi has approved remission of 180 days for the prisoners.

As per announcement, complete remission has been granted to elderly male prisoners who were awarded life imprisonment and now are sixty-five years of age or above and have undergone one third of their jail term.

The remission will also be given to those who are under eighteen and have undergone one third of their jail term.

Similarly, complete remission has been extended to those female prisoners having an age of sixty years or more and who have spent one third of their sentence in jail.

However, special remission would not be extended to those prisoners who are on death row and convicted in major crimes including espionage, gang rape, murder, kidnapping, bank robberies and anti-state activities.

