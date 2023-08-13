BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Shehbaz says has never denied links with establishment

NNI Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opened up on Saturday about his relationship with the establishment saying he has never denied his ties.

Speaking to journalists here, the premier, responding to queries about his rapport with the establishment, asked: “When was my relationship with the establishment not good?” He further addressed the topic of denying his affiliations with the establishment, asserting: “When have I denied my ties to the establishment?”

Talking about the caretaker PM’s selection, he said that while his allies have granted him the authority regarding this significant decision, there remains a constitutional timeframe to finalise the appointment.

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Regarding recent legal developments, PM Shehbaz expressed his view that the annulment of the Review of Judgment Act would not have any impact on Nawaz Sharif’s situation. He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification had concluded after five years and that there were no legal hurdles impeding his return.

Turning the conversation toward economic challenges, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif talked on the issue of inflation, attributing it to the policies of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He highlighted his administration’s efforts to tackle the high inflation rate, resulting in a reduction in its impact on the general public.

In a testament to his approach to governance and the media, the premier asserted that he had never scolded any journalist.

He also affirmed his commitment to constructive criticism and welcomed independent reporting, emphasizing his belief in the role of journalism as a pillar of accountability.

