Aug 13, 2023
Pakistan

All set for Independence Day tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

LAHORE: All is set to celebrate Independence Day on Monday (August 14) with enthusiasm and fervour across the country.

The national flag will be hoisted at important public buildings, heritage sites and monumental buildings across Pakistan. These sites would also be illuminated with colourful lights to celebrate the day.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the country’s progress and solidarity. The youth of the country are enthusiastic to purchase colourful national flags and portraits of national heroes for ornamenting their houses and vehicles.

Vendors have set up special stalls on the roadside and the national flags could be seen hoisted on main roads including the highways of the federal capital. The youngsters, especially children, can be seen around these stalls, buying flags, bunting, badges and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses to finalize their preparations for celebrating the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

The cultural and literary organizations have arranged special programs to celebrate Independence Day.

Children are busy collecting badges and also beautifying their bicycles with special stickers inscribed with messages of Independence Day.

The educational institutions would organise special programmes including speech, debate, essay writing, singing, and painting competitions to mark the day.

Radio and TV channels are airing a series of special programmes in connection with the Independence Day celebrations to highlight the progress made by the country in different fields since its inception.

The programmes also aim at sensitizing the young generation about the rationale behind the creation of Pakistan, and promoting patriotism and national harmony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Independence Day August 14 National flag

