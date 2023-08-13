BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Cafe exclusively run by differently-abled individuals opened

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

KARACHI: Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) and State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) have collaborated to operation of Pakistan’s first-ever café exclusively run by the differently-able trainees of KVTC.

The groundbreaking ceremony held at KVTC on Saturday marked the commencement of an extraordinary project that will empower differently-abled individuals, showcasing the embodiment of their abilities.

The newly announced ‘Café KHUDEE’ sponsored by State Life Insurance Corporation will serve as a remarkable space, where people can experience the true essence of empowerment, witnessed through the inspiring journey of individuals who have triumphed over challenges and defied stereotypes.

With a strong commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion, the café will provide equal opportunities to both genders, bridging the gap between differently-abled graduates of KVTC and mainstream society in Pakistan.

Chairman SLIC Shoaib Javed Hussain told the media that the performance of State Life has been excellent and during 2 years we have started 22 new projects.

While giving the welcome note, Prof Dr Farhan Essa Abdullah, Joint Secretary of KVTC and CEO of Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre said, “We are honoured to welcome you all to this momentous occasion, celebrating the inauguration of Pakistan’s first Cafe, a testament to inclusivity and empowerment. With immense gratitude, we extend our thanks to the State Life Insurance Corp. of Pakistan for their generous sponsorship. Together, let us pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.”

Shoaib Javed Hussain, Chairman of State Life commemorated the event and presented Sponsorship Cheque to Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, CEO of KVTC. At the event, Shoaib Javed said, “This collaboration reflects State Life’s commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and our mission to promote inclusivity within all sectors of society. By prioritizing partnerships with the unsung heroes of our community, SLIC is proud to support unique initiatives that create an ecosystem where the skills and talents of differently abled children and people are celebrated and come to life.”

Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, CEO of KVTC, expressed his deep appreciation for the collaboration with State Life Insurance and the vision behind Café KHUDEE. He remarked, “Today is a landmark day for KVTC, as we unite to celebrate the incredible potential of our differently-abled students. The Café KHUDEE project will be a transformative space where our trainees can showcase their talents, fostering a sense of independence and confidence as they embark on successful careers.”

Senator Khan continued, “Our aim is to break down barriers and create an inclusive society that values diversity. This café will not only provide an exceptional culinary experience but will also serve as a platform for our graduates to integrate into mainstream society. It embodies our collective commitment to empowering our students to lead fulfilling, independent lives.”

Dr Akhtar Aziz, President of KVTC said, “We extend heartfelt gratitude to all our partners, supporters, and the State Life Insurance Corp of Pakistan for making this café project a reality. Your unwavering support empowers differently-abled trainees and brings us one step closer to a more inclusive society.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

