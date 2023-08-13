PPP wants elections on time: Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter’s President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that his party wants election on time and now the onus is on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct free, fair and transparent elections as per the Constitution.

Addressing a press conference along with PPP Sindh’s General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi at People’s Secretariat here on Saturday, he said that the Caretaker Prime Minister along with the ECP should ensure free and fair conduct of the general elections.

He said that it was a good omen that the Caretaker PM was from Balochistan.

The PPP leader claimed that PPP would clinch victory in the next general elections. He said that PTI chief tried to weaken the political system in the country. He further said that the assemblies completed their tenure due to the democratic forces.

Nisar Khuhro said that the Parliament was empowered through 18th amendment. He said that mnay women belonging to different parties including PTI, MQM-Pakistan, PML-F, and PML-N have joined the PPP. He welcomed these women workers in PPP.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi said that MQM-P was snatching jobs from the unemployed youth under a conspiracy. He said that MQM-P went to court against the appointments and got a stay order.

Mehdi said that MQM-P had levelled allegations that PPP-led Sindh government making appointments against merit. He said that MQM-P was trying to divide the people but the people would remain united.