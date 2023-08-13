BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indonesia imports 1.6m metric tons of rice

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2023 02:55am

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Bulog has imported 1.6 million metric tons of rice so far this year to replenish stocks as the government anticipates output disruptions due to the El Niño weather pattern, the state food procurement company said on Friday.

Bulog was assigned to import 2 million tons of rice for the year, as the dry weather pattern is set to bring drought to parts of the archipelago.

“Aside from optimising domestic procurement, we are also intensely coordinating with exporting countries to accelerate rice arrivals in Indonesia,” Bulog’s director Mokhamad Suyamto said in the statement. Bulog said the imports are aimed at increasing the government’s rice inventory, which could be released to the market to help stabilise prices when supplies are tight.

As of Aug 10 it had also procured 780,000 metric tons of rice domestically of the 2.1 million tons targeted for domestic procurement this year.

Indonesia’s rice production during the January-April harvest period was estimated at 13.79 million tons, while experts warned rice output during harvests in the second half of the year is expected to be lower. As of Friday, the country’s average rice price had risen to 13,550 rupiah ($0.8909) per kg, up 14.83% from a year earlier. Indonesia has increased its social welfare budget by 8 trillion rupiah to distribute more rice to lower-income households and help control food prices, the finance minister said last month.

Rice rice crop rice market

Comments

1000 characters

Indonesia imports 1.6m metric tons of rice

Caretaker chief minister: CM Murad, opposition leader hold meeting

Upbeat PTI sees free, fair elections under Kakar govt

Balochistan Governor dissolves PA

Upto Rs24 hike in POL products’ prices likely

Judiciary to protect Constitution, rights of citizens: CJP

Shehbaz says has never denied links with establishment

SECP directs listed cos to e-file financial statements

RDA inflows surpass $6.5bn mark

Monetary policy decision, outlook projection: SBP provides rare insight into key factors

NTISB warns of cyber attacks on Independence Day

Read more stories