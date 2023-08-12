BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

NNI Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: Former law minister and Nawaz League leader Azam Nazir Tarar has said that frequent interference in the powers of parliament is not a good tradition, it does not strengthen the institutions, rather it weakens them.

He was talking to a private television channel on Friday after the apex court declared the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act, 2023, unconstitutional.

Reacting to the decision of the Supreme Court, he said the Constitution has provided a mechanism to run the affairs of the government.

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

It is the duty of the courts to decide cases, to dispense justice. The constitution provides that everyone has right to pick a lawyer of his choice, the former minister said.

Tarar was angry that the parliament was dissolved yesterday and a decision [against the government] was issued the next day. “There is absolutely a review option. A review will be filed within 30 days,” he added.

“There is another option; the coming assembly must legislate,” he continued.

Referring to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that his case was of different nature. It is everybody’s fundamental right to participate in politics. After the amendment to the Election Act, the disqualification cannot be more than five years, Tarar maintained.

The PML-N leader claimed that the maximum period of disqualification under Article 62 would be five years. “Nawaz Sharif and others who were disqualified for life under Article 184(3) have become eligible after five years under Election Act,” he concluded.

