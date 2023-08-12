PTI legal team says concerned over IK’s security

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal team on Friday expressed serious concerns over the safety and security of party chairman and ex-prime minister Imran Khan, saying he is facing serious life threats in Attock jail, demanding that immediate steps should be taken to provide him home-made food and other facilities.

Speaking at a presser here, the counsels for PTI chief, Naeem Haider Panjutha and Ali Ijaz Buttar, briefed the media about the petition filed in Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking meeting with lawyers, medics, and party leaders with Imran Khan as well as the facilities being provided to him in prison.

Panjutha said that the PTI legal team tried their level best to hold a meeting with the PTI chairman the other day but only his wife Bushra Bibi was allowed to meet him.

He said that it was their legal right to hold a meeting with Imran Khan because they needed his instructions regarding various cases against him as well as signing power of attorney.

Keeping in view the threats to the life of the PTI chairman, he added, they appealed to the court to give him homemade food on which the judge reserved the verdict.

Regarding the harassment of PTI’s legal team by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), he stated that the court removed the objections and fixed the case for hearing on August 16, hoping that the agency would not take any further such steps in the future.

Panjotha lamented that lawyers – who were supporting Imran Khan – were being arrested, as general secretary Sargodha Bar Zameer Sherazi, was arrested the other day.

He stated that earlier, advocate Shafqat Awan was also arrested who was still in custody, adding that he was being arrested only because he appeared in the courts as Imran Khan’s lawyer.

Panjotha said that they requested SC to take immediate notice of the issue. He went on to say that lawyers across the country formally submitted resolutions and strongly condemned this act, which they said was alarming.

Buttar expressed his disappointment over the treatment being meted out to the PTI chief and said that he was not being given the right to pursue his cases like the other leaders did in the courts.

He said that they pleaded before the court that Imran Khan – being a former prime minister – was not being given the facilities he was entitled to as per the prison manual.

He stated that they requested the court to tell them the motives behind the shifting of prisoners from Attock Jail to other jails elsewhere on a daily basis.

