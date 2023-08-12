SC verdict: ‘Dark justice’ unacceptable: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), on Friday, reacted sharply to the apex court’s verdict, in which, it annulled the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023, saying “dark justice” is unacceptable and urged the next assembly to legislate again in “public interest”.

PML-N senior leaders in their Twitter statements, termed the Supreme Court’s unanimous judgment as an “insult to the Parliament”.

“Declaring the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 as unconstitutional as well as null and void is an insult to the Parliament. All such decisions are planned and come from the special bench,” said Javed Latif, senior PML-N leader and former Member National Assembly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023