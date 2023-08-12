GCU confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Raheel Sharif

LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on General Raheel Sharif (retd), the former Army Chief of Pakistan and the first Commander-In-Chief of the Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, KSA.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi presented the esteemed award to General Raheel Sharif, who spoke to the students about the importance of three Cs in life: Character, Courage, and Competence.

The GCU award, presented in a graceful convocation-style special gathering, recognizes the most distinguished alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields, and it is one of the highest honors bestowed by the GCU.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi mentioned that some students make their alma mater proud, and General Raheel Sharif is one of them.

He stated that all educational institutions teach a similar curriculum, but it is the tradition of focusing on character-building of students through co-curricular activities that makes Government College Lahore prestigious.

He believed that recognizing and honoring the achievements of distinguished alumni can inspire current students and encourage them to strive for excellence in their own pursuits.

