BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

GCU confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Raheel Sharif

Recorder Report Published 12 Aug, 2023 06:26am

LAHORE: The Government College University Lahore conferred the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on General Raheel Sharif (retd), the former Army Chief of Pakistan and the first Commander-In-Chief of the Islamic Alliance against Terrorism, KSA.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi presented the esteemed award to General Raheel Sharif, who spoke to the students about the importance of three Cs in life: Character, Courage, and Competence.

The GCU award, presented in a graceful convocation-style special gathering, recognizes the most distinguished alumni who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields, and it is one of the highest honors bestowed by the GCU.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Zaidi mentioned that some students make their alma mater proud, and General Raheel Sharif is one of them.

He stated that all educational institutions teach a similar curriculum, but it is the tradition of focusing on character-building of students through co-curricular activities that makes Government College Lahore prestigious.

He believed that recognizing and honoring the achievements of distinguished alumni can inspire current students and encourage them to strive for excellence in their own pursuits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

terrorism KSA Lifetime Achievement Award Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi General Raheel Sharif (retd)

Comments

1000 characters

GCU confers Lifetime Achievement Award on Raheel Sharif

SC strikes down judgements review law unanimously

SC ruling will not affect Nawaz, claims Tarar

No problem with decision: Dar

Sindh Assembly dissolved

Decision likely today: Shehbaz

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Raja required to propose name by today

Share of renewables in KE generation likely to reach 30pc in seven years

ST, FED return form: FTO directs FBR to rectify errors

CEOs, directors in CMIIs: SECP introduces maximum terms limits

Pink rock salt facility: PMDC, MSCI of US ink non-binding MoU

Read more stories