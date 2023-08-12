PKBC set up to boost Pakistan-Kenya trade

KARACHI: For the first time a Pakistan-Kenya Business Council (PKBC) has been set up to promote bilateral trade between two countries.

JPN BNathan has been elected first President and Rafique Suleman, former chairman Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), as first Secretary General of the PKBC. Uzma Umar is appointed as Vice President of the council.

The initiative was taken by the L D Khan Trade Commissioner of Pakistan in Kenya and the signing ceremony of the PKBC was held on the sideline of FoodAg Exhibition, which is Pakistan’s first international food and agriculture exhibition showcasing potential of Pakistan’s dynamic agro and food industry and trade delegation from Kenya is also participated.

Addressing the launching ceremony, JPN BNathan, President of PKBC, said that there was a need to establish a forum like PKBC to promote bilateral trade between the two countries. He said that Pakistan and Kenya already have trade relations and hoped establishment of PKBC will further strengthen the trade links.

Rafique Suleman, Secretary General PKBC said that this establishment marks the beginning of a new chapter in the relationship between two great nations and hopefully economic collaboration and partnership between Pakistan and Kenya will be flourished. “I am deeply honoured to have been entrusted with the responsibility of serving as the General Secretary and recognize the significance of this role and the responsibilities”, he added.

Newly elected office-bearers of PKBC are committed to work tirelessly to facilitate meaningful exchange of delegations, foster collaboration, and create a conducive environment for business growth and development among two countries.

Since this council is made on the promise of flourishing ties and trade, he also presented a proposal of a special price for Pakistani rice as Pakistani long-grain rice is liked among Kenyans due to its soft cooking quality.

Suleman said that the increase in bilateral trade will be beneficial for the people of both countries. In addition, Pakistan is the largest importer of Kenyan tea and approximately $496 million worth of tea was imported during the 2021 from Kenya, he mentioned.

