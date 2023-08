ISLAMABAD: In reference to the information circulating on various sections of social media, the PTML would like to inform that Onic is a digital brand owned and registered by Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML).

It aims to cater to a new segment of tech-savvy users who require greater access, convenience and control over their digital and telecommunication needs.

Onic promises an improved digital experience and aligns with the vision of Digital Pakistan.

