BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,916 Increased By 76.3 (1.58%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 229.3 (1.33%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s foreign exchange reserves fall for third week

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 07:23pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for a third straight week and stood at $601.5 billion as of Aug. 4, data from the country’s central bank showed on Friday.

They fell by $2.4 billion from the week earlier.

The changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

The central bank also intervenes in the spot and forwards markets to prevent runaway moves in the rupee.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday that the accretion to forex reserves has provided a buffer against external shocks. The Indian rupee has remained stable since January, he added.

In the week for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee lost 0.5% against the dollar. It had fallen to an over two-month low of 82.8425, prompting the central bank to intervene, traders had said.

The rupee ended at 82.84 on Friday, down 0.17% for the week.

RBI Reserve Bank of India India's foreign exchange reserves

Comments

1000 characters

India’s foreign exchange reserves fall for third week

KSE-100 closes with over 600-point gain on MSCI additions

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Supreme Court’s verdict will not affect Nawaz Sharif: ex-law minister

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Biden calls China economy a ‘ticking time bomb,’ misstates GDP growth

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

India proposes sweeping overhaul of British-era criminal laws

Oil prices firm on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

SECP registers 2,220 new companies in July

Read more stories