BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.08%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.67%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.29%)
FCCL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
OGDC 103.02 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.69%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
SSGC 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.96%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 69.1 (1.43%)
BR30 17,445 Increased By 205.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 48,379 Increased By 570.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 17,184 Increased By 239 (1.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rouble weakens again after limited reprieve from central bank interventions

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 01:55pm

The Russian rouble weakened on Friday, heading back towards the 98 mark against the dollar, but depreciating at a slower pace than much of August after the central bank intervened in the FX market to try and stabilise its tumbling currency.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble was 0.5% weaker against the dollar at 97.92.

On Wednesday, it had sunk to 98.0725, its weakest against the dollar since March 25, 2022, hampered by strong foreign currency demand and limited supply.

Shortly after that, the Bank of Russia said it would stop conducting the finance ministry’s foreign exchange purchases as prescribed by Russia’s budget rule, in order to reduce market volatility.

It had lost 0.2% to trade at 107.74 versus the euro.

It had shed 0.3% against the yuan to 13.51.

The central bank’s move ultimately means the net supply of foreign currency on the market will increase to 2.3 billion roubles ($23.74 million) from 500 million roubles a day. At its weakest, the rouble was around 28% weaker against the dollar year-to-date.

Russian rouble recovers after Thursday’s drop

Analysts, who had been expecting Russia’s monetary authorities to act, generally said greater action would still be required to make a significant difference.

“In the conditions of the existing foreign currency imbalance, we consider the measure insufficient to return the rouble to equilibrium levels,” said Rosbank analysts in a note.

Russian authorities, who blame the rouble’s decline squarely on the shrinking trade balance, have said 80-90 is a comfortable level for the rouble against the dollar.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.3% at $86.11 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes opened mixed.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was steady at 1,017.4 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% higher at 3,160.2 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

1000 characters

Rouble weakens again after limited reprieve from central bank interventions

Caretaker PM: Shehbaz, Riaz to hold second round of consultations

MSCI adds 41 PSX companies to Small Cap, 15 to Frontier Markets Indexes

Rupee weakens further, settles at 288.49 against US dollar

Supreme Court strikes down Review of Judgments and Orders Act 2023

US suicide deaths reached record high in 2022, CDC data shows

Oil holds near highs on upbeat demand growth forecasts

Israeli forces kill Palestinian, wound eight in West Bank raid

Shehbaz again rejects IK’s cipher narrative

US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

BTB registration: 210,437 unregistered persons respond to FBR notices

Read more stories