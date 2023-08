KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell for a third session on Friday, tracking weakness in rival vegetable oils on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, and are set to post a third weekly loss.

Malaysia’s end-July palm oil stocks at highest in five months

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange lost 30 ringgit, or 0.80%, to 3,698 ringgit ($807.95) per metric ton in early trade.