BENGALURU: Indian shares opened marginally lower on Friday, dragged by financials and consumer stocks as near-term domestic price concerns offset optimism over moderating US inflation.

Financials, consumer stocks drag Indian shares after RBI policy decision

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.23% at 19497.05 while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.22% to 65,538.47 at 9:17 a.m. IST.