US says wasn’t involved in any conspiracy against IK

INP Published August 11, 2023 Updated August 11, 2023 06:37am

WASHINGTON: The United States (US) was not involved in any conspiracy against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chairman to oust him from power, said US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller.

In his media briefing in Washington, Matthew Miller said that the allegations levelled against the US regarding Pakistan are ‘false and will remain false’.

When asked to comment on news (appeared in foreign media) regarding the secret cable that the US pressured Pakistan to remove PTI chief from power, the spokesman refrained from commenting on the alleged cable, saying that we cannot discuss private conversations with the Pakistani diplomats.

US rejects Imran’s cipher narrative

The spokesman added that the documents that came to light did not prove whether the United States chose a Pakistani leader. The former Pakistani ambassador has also denied allegations of regime change against United States.

“We expressed concern about the visit of the then Prime Minister to Moscow on the very day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We made that concern quite clear,” he said.

Replying to a question Miller said that the United States deeply values its relationship with Pakistan.

