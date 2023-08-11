BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
Pakistan

Canadian HC, Punjab Governor discuss trade, other matters

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

LAHORE: Canadian High Commissioner to Pakistan Leslie Scanlon met Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House Lahore, here on Thursday in which issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in health, trade, environment and mining sectors came under discussion.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that Pakistan is committed to complete eradication of polio virus, we are grateful for the support of the Canadian government in this regard.

The Canadian High Commissioner appreciated the efforts of the Pakistani government to combat polio.

The governor further said that Pakistanis living in Canada are playing a positive role in the development of Canada. He said that Pakistan is keen to further expand bilateral cooperation with Canada in trade, environment, and people-to-people contact. He told the Canadian High Commissioner that there is a favourable environment for Canadian investors to invest in Pakistan. He said that there are vast investment opportunities in mining sector in Pakistan. The government has made a conducive policy for foreign investors, which is increasing foreign direct investment in Pakistan.

