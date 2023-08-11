BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brazil sugarcane crushing hits record

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

SAO PAULO: Sugarcane crushing and sugar production in Brazil’s centre-south jumped in the second half of July to levels higher than the already optimistic ones estimated by market analysts as dry weather favours field work in the country’s main sugar belt.

Data provided by industry group UNICA showed on Thursday that 52.96 million metric tons of sugarcane were crushed in the period, up 7.8% from a year ago and a record for its data series tracking fortnightly figures on the sector.

That came in above the 51.47 million tons forecast in a survey by financial data provider S&P Global Commodity Insights. Analysts have noted that only marginal sugarcane areas in Brazil’s centre-south region had problems with rains late in July, and the outlook for the first half of August is also very positive.

The bumper crushing led to an 11.3% increase in sugar production in late July to 3.68 million tons, UNICA said, while ethanol production rose 1.4% in the period to 2.46 billion litres.

Both also beat projections from the S&P survey, which stood at 3.58 million tons for sugar and 2.42 billion litres for ethanol. Mills have been looking to allocate more cane to sugar production this season to takke advantage of higher prices.

