Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 11 Aug, 2023 05:17am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 127,935 tonnes of cargo comprising 67,124 tonnes of import cargo and 60,811 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 67,124 comprised of 41,537 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 16,287 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 9,300 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 60,811 comprised of 35,722 tonnes of Cotainerized Cargo, 83 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,910 tonnes of Cement, 18,500 tonnes of Clinkers & 4,596 tonnes of Talc Powder.

-Nearly, 5582 containers comprising of 2729 containers import and 2853 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 669 of 20’s and 988 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 42 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 754 of 20’s and 654 of 40’s loaded containers while 243 of 20’s and 274 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, Gulf Jalmuda, Esl Kabir and New Liberty Berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, Ren Jian 25 and Karina Danica have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Sabrina-III’ sailed out to sea on Thursday, while another edible oil ship, Golden Lotus is expected to sail on same day.

Cargo through put of 95,557tonnes, comprising 76,330 tones imports Cargo and 19,227 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 1,474 Containers (343 TEUs Imports and 1,131 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are eight ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Centurion Signifier and AS Sovereign & another ship Navies Constellation are expected to take berths at Grain Terminal, Liquid Terminal and Containers Terminal respectively on 10th August, while two more container ships, RDO Concord and Big Breezy are due to arrive at Port Qasim on Friday, 11th August 2023.

