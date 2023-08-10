BAFL 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.93%)
BIPL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.62%)
CNERGY 3.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.55%)
DFML 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FABL 26.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.62%)
FCCL 12.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
GGL 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.15%)
HBL 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
HUBC 86.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.81%)
HUMNL 5.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
KEL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 29.55 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.97%)
MLCF 32.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.5%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.53%)
PAEL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PIOC 95.74 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.26%)
PPL 74.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.2%)
PRL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.22%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.94%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.48%)
SSGC 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.61%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.72 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
TRG 102.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.18%)
UNITY 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,922 Increased By 19.1 (0.39%)
BR30 17,712 Increased By 68 (0.39%)
KSE100 48,536 Increased By 308.8 (0.64%)
KSE30 17,222 Increased By 12 (0.07%)
Malaysia’s end-July palm oil stocks at highest in five months

Reuters Published 10 Aug, 2023 10:19am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s end-July palm oil inventories expanded to their highest level in five months on growing output, data from the nation’s palm oil board showed on Thursday, but came in below expectations as exports rose at a faster pace.

Stockpiles in the world’s second-largest producer gained 0.68% from the month before to 1.73 million metric tons, rising for a third consecutive month, according to the Malaysian Palm Oil Board.

A Reuters survey last week pegged inventories to stand at 1.79 million tons, rising 4.2% from a month earlier.

Crude palm oil output jumped 11.21% to 1.61 million tons, the highest since January, MPOB data showed.

Exports rose 15.55% to 1.35 million tons, more than expected.

Palm Oil Malaysia Malaysian palm oil

