Khaqan assails National Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday termed the National Assembly – which stood dissolved on August 09 – as the worst in history of the county, saying “wish if I hadn’t been part of it”.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he said that today is a moment of joy – at least for me – as the people of the country have gotten rid of this assembly.

He did not shy away from accepting responsibility for his role in what he termed the worst National Assembly in the history of the country, adding “My apologies to my people for being a part of this worst assembly as we all played our part in forming it”.

He highlighted that history would ultimately pass judgment on the actions taken during that period, adding history will decide what we achieved.

