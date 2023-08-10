TCB-1, SSRL receive environment awards

KARACHI: Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited (TCB-1) and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), subsidiaries of Shanghai Electric, will intensify their efforts towards community development, a top company official said on Wednesday.

Meng Donghai, Chairman of TCB-1 and SSRL, who are jointly working on the 1320MW Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project, reiterated his company’s commitment towards greater benefit of the community after receiving a leading environment award.

TCB-1 and SSRL were both given awards at the 20th Environment Excellence Award 2023 from National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH) on August 09, 2023.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister for Local Government was the chief guest at the awards ceremony held at a local hotel. The ceremony was held alongside a Conference on “Adapting Urban Transportation to Climate Change.”

Meng Donghai, stressed that his company, which is working on a CPEC priority project, will continue playing its role in protecting the environment.

“It gives me great pleasure to receive this award. This is the third year in a row that we have received this honour. Our company gives the environment and public health great importance. We have been working on various projects for the greater benefit of the community and will continue to make sure that our company makes lives better for the people of the area,” he said.

Donhgai said that the Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine and Power Project has provided more than 18,000 direct employment opportunities for the locals, with a cumulative tax payment of US$120 million and CSR expenditure of over US$1.3 million.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023