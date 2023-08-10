Khaqan terms NA as worst in history

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior leader of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday termed the National Assembly – which stood dissolved on August 09 – as the worst in history of the county, saying “wish if I hadn’t been part of it”.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he said that today is a moment of joy – at least for me – as the people of the country have gotten rid of this assembly.

He did not shy away from accepting responsibility for his role in what he termed the worst National Assembly in the history of the country, adding “My apologies to my people for being a part of this worst assembly as we all played our part in forming it”.

He highlighted that history would ultimately pass judgment on the actions taken during that period, adding history will decide what we achieved.

“The people got no relief except suffering tremendously. The only thing which the MPs take pride in is that they got their bills passed to set up universities in their respective constituencies which is shameful but did nothing to give relief to the common man”, he lamented.

About the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan, he said that the PTI chief should not have been imprisoned. However, he added if he is innocent, he will ultimately get justice.

He recommended that the ex-prime minister should take some time to contemplate upon his actions, which ultimately led to his incarceration.

