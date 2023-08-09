BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
US says watching Pakistan political unrest with ‘concern’

AFP Published August 9, 2023 Updated August 9, 2023 09:23pm

WASHINGTON: The United States said Wednesday it was watching with concern the prospect of election violence in Pakistan, which is set for polls from which leading politician Imran Khan has been barred.

“We’re obviously concerned about any actions – particularly violent actions – that can contribute to instability in Pakistan or, frankly, any other country with whom we share a set of common interests when it comes to counterterrorism,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council.

“So we’re watching it with concern, of course,” he told reporters.

Kirby was responding to a question on whether violent extremists were taking advantage of political turmoil as the world’s fifth-most populous country heads to the polls.

Pakistan’s parliament was set to be dissolved on Wednesday with an interim government appointed to oversee elections.

Khan, the country’s most popular politician, is ineligible. He was booted from power in April last year and recently jailed on corruption charges that his supporters dismiss as politically motivated.

The United States has been cautious in its comments on Khan and the election itself, fearing it will stir up conspiracy theories.

Khan, a critic of US military operations, has alleged that a senior US official worked to oust him – claims strongly rejected by the United States.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Tuesday that Khan’s arrest was “an internal matter for Pakistan.“

“But of course we continue to call for the respect for democratic principles, human rights and the rule of law in Pakistan as we do around the world,” he said.

