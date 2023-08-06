BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
US considers Imran Khan’s arrest internal matter of Pakistan: State Department

  • Calls for respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in the country
BR Web Desk Published August 6, 2023

A spokesperson for the United States Department described Imran Khan's arrest as an internal matter of Pakistan.

“The cases against Imran Khan and other politicians in Pakistan are an internal matter,” a State Department spokesperson told Dawn when they requested comment on the PTI chief's arrest.

“We call for the respect of democratic principles and the rule of law in Pakistan, as we do around the world,” the US State Department spokesperson added.

An Islamabad district and sessions court Saturday disqualified the former premier from politics for five years and sentenced him to three years in prison in the Toshakhana criminal case.

He was found guilty of "corrupt practices" by the court.

As soon as the court's verdict was handed down on Saturday, the PTI leader was arrested.

PTI has announced a countrywide peaceful protest against the “flawed and biased” judgment against party chairman Imran Khan and his unlawful arrest in the Toshakhana case.

The announcement was made in a PTI Core Committee emergency meeting, which was held with PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the chair.

The participants of the meeting vowed that they would leave no stone unturned to ensure the early release of the country’s most beloved, most popular, and trustworthy leader, who would lead the real freedom movement with more determination to take the movement to its logical ends.

Arif Aug 06, 2023 02:16pm
Internal matter , really ? When did this ever stopped them from commenting on other countries internal matter before . Americans are the most hypocrite people in the world .when it is in their interest they conveniently look the other way when dictators and military rulers throw democracy, human rights and freedom of speech down the toilet .
